thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.82

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $5.02. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

