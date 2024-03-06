Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) PT Raised to $89.00 at Evercore ISI

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

TDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $82.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

