Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Carl B. Marbach Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 119,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.