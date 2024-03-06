Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COOK. B. Riley began coverage on Traeger in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Traeger stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

