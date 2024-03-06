Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Transat A.T. Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

