TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,160.61 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,207.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,090.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $969.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock worth $135,556,161. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

