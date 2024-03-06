TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $829,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.