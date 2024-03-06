Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,517 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 81,012 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Transocean worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Transocean by 446.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

