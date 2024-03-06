TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TrueBlue worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 327.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 299.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 76.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $492.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

