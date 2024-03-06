Truist Financial Increases Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $35.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVBG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.60 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

EVBG stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.