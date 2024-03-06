Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $13.82 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

