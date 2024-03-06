Tuniu (TOUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tuniu by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

