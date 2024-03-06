United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of United Airlines worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 820,660 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,270,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

