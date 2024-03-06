Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias Sells 16,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,225,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

