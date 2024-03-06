Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. Upstart has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $238,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,105 shares of company stock worth $780,665 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Upstart by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after acquiring an additional 758,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after acquiring an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

