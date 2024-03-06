Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,168,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $133,680.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,440,347 shares in the company, valued at $65,607,417.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,168,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,302 in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

