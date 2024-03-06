VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.23. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 232,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,606,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 454,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGY

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.