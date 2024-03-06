Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $402.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.14. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock valued at $30,928,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.29.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

