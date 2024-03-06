Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Valmont Industries worth $37,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $206.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.84. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $332.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

