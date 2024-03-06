VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading Up 0.2%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Get VanEck Future of Food ETF alerts:

VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 4.15% of VanEck Future of Food ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About VanEck Future of Food ETF

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.