Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.26 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14). 392,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 392,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market cap of £25.95 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.86.

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products comprise Tutivia, a post-transplant test focused on acute rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

