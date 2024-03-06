Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 26,609 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $894,594.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,999,193.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $5,260,682.94.
Vertex Stock Down 1.6 %
VERX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on VERX
Institutional Trading of Vertex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.