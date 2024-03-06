Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 26,609 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $894,594.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,999,193.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $5,260,682.94.

Vertex Stock Down 1.6 %

VERX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

