Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

