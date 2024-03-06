VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) were up 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 200,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 53,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.16.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

