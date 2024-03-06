Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Get Vistra alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vistra

VST opened at $58.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,570,000 after acquiring an additional 363,897 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.