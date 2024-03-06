Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Down 1.9%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.63. 657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.