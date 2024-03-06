Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $37,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,439 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,852,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

