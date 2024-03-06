Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 224,776 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $17,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

