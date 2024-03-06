Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Welltower Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE WELL opened at $91.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94. Welltower has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

