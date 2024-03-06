Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.20 and last traded at C$17.03. Approximately 1,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.

Westpac Banking Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.50.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Featured Stories

