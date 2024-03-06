Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

