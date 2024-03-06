Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 66,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 59,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Willow Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The firm has a market cap of C$13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

