WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.48. Approximately 20,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 24,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,797,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,360,000 after buying an additional 198,302 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,057,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,611 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

