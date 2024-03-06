WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Trading 15.9% Higher

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Free Report)

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.