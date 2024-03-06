Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XHR. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

