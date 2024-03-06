XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Stock Price Down 1.9%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 1,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 31,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in XPAC Acquisition by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 199,004 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in XPAC Acquisition by 7,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 61,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

