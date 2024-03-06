Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 150.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 51.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

