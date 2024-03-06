Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 4.6 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $642.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $14,849,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 777,955 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

