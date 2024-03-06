Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading Down 6.8%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 148,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 553,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Yoshitsu Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yoshitsu by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.