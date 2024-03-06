Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. 17,012 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.13% of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Company Profile

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

