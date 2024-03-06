Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 15,206 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

