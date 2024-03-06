Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 15,206 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

