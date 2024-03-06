ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,277 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $12,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 479,888 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

