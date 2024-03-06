ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.63

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.63 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 1,148,220 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -505.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.58.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

