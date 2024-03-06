Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $215.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.26.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $206.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,972 shares of company stock worth $17,940,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

