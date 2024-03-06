Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.23% of Zymeworks worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $82,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $26,243.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zymeworks Trading Down 4.2 %

About Zymeworks

NYSE ZYME opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $838.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.