1,349 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $224.51 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

