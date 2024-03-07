13,720 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,720 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 172.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

