38,965 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at First BanCorp.
In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
First BanCorp. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on First BanCorp.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First BanCorp.
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.