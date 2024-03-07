38,965 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $17.39 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on First BanCorp.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.