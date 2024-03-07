42,748 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 127,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genworth Financial Price Performance
GNW stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -631,500.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Genworth Financial Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
